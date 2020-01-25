Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 5,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$36,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 799,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,841,304.04.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 900 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.32, for a total value of C$6,588.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$20,940.00.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 27.85.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$65.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SVM. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 target price on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

