Santiago Arroyo Sells 1,235 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Santiago Arroyo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $428,838.14.

Shares of MNTA opened at $28.18 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,606,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,302,000 after acquiring an additional 438,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,436,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 129,762 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

