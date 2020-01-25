Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Bravada Gold Co. (CVE:BVA) rose 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 51,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67.

About Bravada Gold (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 11 exploration and development properties with 1,169 claims covering an area of approximately 9,400 hectares.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bravada Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravada Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.