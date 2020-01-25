Bewhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Bewhere Holdings Inc (CVE:BEW) were down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 30,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 69,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and a PE ratio of -11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Bewhere (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental sensors. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

