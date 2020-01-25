THC Biomed Intl (CNSX:THC) Stock Price Down 3.3%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (CNSX:THC) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 143,030 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

About THC Biomed Intl (CNSX:THC)

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. It also conducts research and development of the products and services related to cannabis for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

