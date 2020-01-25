iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJEB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJEB) fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.67, 600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources Stock
Nicholas Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of Trecora Resources Stock
Silvercorp Metals Inc Director Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 5,000 Shares
Silvercorp Metals Inc Director Stephen Paul Simpson Sells 5,000 Shares
Santiago Arroyo Sells 1,235 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock
Santiago Arroyo Sells 1,235 Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stock
Bravada Gold Stock Price Up 11.1%
Bravada Gold Stock Price Up 11.1%
Bewhere Trading Down 2.4%
Bewhere Trading Down 2.4%
THC Biomed Intl Stock Price Down 3.3%
THC Biomed Intl Stock Price Down 3.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report