Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 177.9% Higher

Shares of Caspian Sunrise PLC (LON:CASP) shot up 177.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.80 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.60 ($0.11), 1,405,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,702 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

