Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 71,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 147.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,712 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

