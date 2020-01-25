Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Trading Up 18.3%

Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)’s share price was up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Advanz Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.
About Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)
ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.
