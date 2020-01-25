Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) Trading Up 18.3%

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Advanz Pharma Corp (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)’s share price was up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00, approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Advanz Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Advanz Pharma had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter.

About Advanz Pharma (OTCMKTS:CXRXF)

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

