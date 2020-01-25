Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa Acquires 77,000 Shares

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,435.32.

John Albert Brussa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crew Energy alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of Crew Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,500.00.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. Crew Energy Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.40 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.