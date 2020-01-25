IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Up 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.55, approximately 60,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 46,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a C$9.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56. The stock has a market cap of $279.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imv Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 791,668 Shares of iShares Gold Trust
3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 791,668 Shares of iShares Gold Trust
3EDGE Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
3EDGE Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
Adobe Inc Holdings Decreased by Founders Capital Management
Adobe Inc Holdings Decreased by Founders Capital Management
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A Stock
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A Stock
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Insider Sells $25,868.80 in Stock
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Insider Sells $25,868.80 in Stock
Founders Capital Management Acquires 8,350 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.
Founders Capital Management Acquires 8,350 Shares of Schlumberger Limited.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report