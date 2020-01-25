IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Up 1.6%

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.55, approximately 60,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 46,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

Separately, Oppenheimer set a C$9.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56. The stock has a market cap of $279.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imv Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

