IMV (TSE:IMV) Trading Up 1.6%

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.55, approximately 60,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 46,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.
Separately, Oppenheimer set a C$9.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56. The stock has a market cap of $279.99 million and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.79.
About IMV (TSE:IMV)
IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.
