Apotheca Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PCFP) Trading 100% Higher

Shares of Apotheca Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PCFP) were up 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10.

Apotheca Biosciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFP)

Apotheca Biosciences, Inc develops cutting-edge medical products, nutraceuticals, formulation, and delivery technologies for the healthcare and consumer care industry. The company is based in the United States.

