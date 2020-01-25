ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU)’s share price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17, approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

