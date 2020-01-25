Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ventas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ventas to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.78.

NYSE:VTR opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ventas has a 1-year low of $54.59 and a 1-year high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

