ELEKTA AB/ADR to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get ELEKTA AB/ADR alerts:

EKTAY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.76.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.