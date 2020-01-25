The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WU. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $58,543.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,194.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 81,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.