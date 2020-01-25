Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VZ. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.41.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 491,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 165,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 63,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

