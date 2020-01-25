DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.30 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

