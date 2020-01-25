JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Neutral

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $96.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.16.

Shares of WCN opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

