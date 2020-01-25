JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Neutral

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $96.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price objective on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.16.
Shares of WCN opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $80.21 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.
In related news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
