Scotiabank Downgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Sector Underperform

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,034,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

