Benin Management CORP Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Benin Management CORP cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,108,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $184,392,000 after buying an additional 2,443,038 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 29.5% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $78,695,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.53. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

