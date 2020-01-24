Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

