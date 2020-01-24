Benin Management CORP Acquires 6,965 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after acquiring an additional 174,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $224.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $160.99 and a 52 week high of $225.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

