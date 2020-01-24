Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

In related news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $87.96 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

