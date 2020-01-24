Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $332,000 in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth $46,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $109.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

