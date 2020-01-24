Breiter Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $299.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

