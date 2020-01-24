Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $934,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 577,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

