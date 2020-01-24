Breiter Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $235.04 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.