Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.7% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,039,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 401.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after buying an additional 354,103 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Nomura lifted their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.80.

Shares of LRCX opened at $312.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $315.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.