Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.48 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

