First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Lifted by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.8% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $62.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

