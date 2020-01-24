Falcon Point Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Leaf Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leaf Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

LEAF opened at $2.71 on Friday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.03 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $28,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $691,732.

Leaf Group Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

