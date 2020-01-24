126,335 Shares in Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Acquired by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 126,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qumu by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qumu by 135.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qumu by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QUMU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. Qumu Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qumu Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vern Hanzlik bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at $612,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

