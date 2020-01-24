Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Stake Cut by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,253,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,537,000 after buying an additional 2,153,374 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,265,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 347,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,898,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 830,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,376,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 260.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,987,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.30 price target (down from $7.10) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $6.25 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.97 on Friday. Coeur Mining Inc has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $199.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

