Falcon Point Capital LLC Sells 14,383 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 230,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

WTS opened at $101.83 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

