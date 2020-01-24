Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Viewray were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRAY. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 433,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 827,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a market cap of $304.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

