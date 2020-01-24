Falcon Point Capital LLC Buys 918 Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)

Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Nanometrics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NANO. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1,394.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 50.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NANO opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $877.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NANO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

