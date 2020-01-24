Falcon Point Capital LLC Decreases Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,455 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 70.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $74.74 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $754.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

