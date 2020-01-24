Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $643,000 Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Falcon Point Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 124,963 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in CalAmp by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 150.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 164,172 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 84.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $423,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. First Analysis cut shares of CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.22 million, a PE ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.