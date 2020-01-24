Falcon Point Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Healthequity by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthequity stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. Healthequity Inc has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $839,400 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

