Falcon Point Capital LLC Trims Stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Falcon Point Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,373 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 44.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of SAIA opened at $94.16 on Friday. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

