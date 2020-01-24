Falcon Point Capital LLC Reduces Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,253 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth $71,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.90.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

