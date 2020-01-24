Falcon Point Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145,163 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for 3.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NEO opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,302.30 and a beta of 1.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider George Cardoza sold 51,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $1,176,507.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 356,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,751.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $4,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,283,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,986,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

