Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 3.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $94,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,527,000 after buying an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $63,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,712,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $742,443,000 after acquiring an additional 313,392 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $45,211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3,110.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 286,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,646,000 after acquiring an additional 277,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.80. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

