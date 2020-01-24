AMI Asset Management Corp Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.