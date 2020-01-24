Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,635 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises approximately 1.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 346,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 1,731.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 329,308 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 9,014.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 267,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 20,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $1,646,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,960. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti set a $82.00 price target on Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

