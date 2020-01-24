Falcon Point Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,283 shares during the quarter. Brink’s comprises 1.3% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $90.58 on Friday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.08 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

