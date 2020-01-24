Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Holdings Boosted by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,006,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medallia during the third quarter valued at $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,310,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $31.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,303,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,546 over the last three months.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

