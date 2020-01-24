AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 645 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 122.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 1,575,165 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,824,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,308,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,558,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of REG opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

