Focused Investors LLC Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Focused Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $135,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $113.77 and a twelve month high of $155.53.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

